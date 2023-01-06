Springboro High School flood cleanup continues, students attending online classes

This week in Springboro, Servo Pro crews are busy pulling out water-damaged flooring and materials in one section of Springboro’s high school.

“It was about 85,000 gallons of water,” estimates Scott Marshall, district communication coordinator for Springboro Schools.

He says this past Christmas Eve, freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on the first floor of the building. Twenty-four-hours later, Clearcreek firefighters were near the building filling up a vehicle at the school-district’s fueling station. That’s when they saw water spraying inside.

“The water was shooting from the ceiling and hitting one of our glass doors,” Marshall said. “Then it had frozen against the glass because it was so cold.”

Damaged are two academic wings, the library, the nursing clinic and counselor offices. Only teachers are allowed inside the building. They’re virtually instructing the school’s two thousand high schoolers.

“Serve Pro is in the high school. They’ve got their blowers, coming in to take out some lower tier drywall, some carpet, lockers had to be pulled off the wall,” explained Marshall. “They’re doing a complete deep dive to make sure every area is dry and doing mold inspections.”

According to Marshall, athletics and extracurricular activities are not affected.

December 26 - 27, the district alerted families of the flooding and made available laptops and hotspots so students could remotely attend class the first week of January. On January 9, students will return to in person classes.