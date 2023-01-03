© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Gambling Addiction Worries; Transportation Driver Training at Clark State; Driver License Aid

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST
The sports betting kiosks located in Dayton Hollywood Gaming.
Garrett Reese
/
WYSO
The sports betting kiosks located in Dayton Hollywood Gaming. Health Officials worry about an increase in gambling addiction.

Legal Sports Betting and Gambling Addiction Worries; Transportation Driver Training at Clark State; Driver License Reinstatement Assistance

  • Gambling Addiction Worries - Legalized Sports Betting in Ohio has created a lot of excitement among many sports fans, as well as casinos and businesses. But it also has some concerned about the risks of problem gambling and addiction. Reporter Shay Frank explains why.
  • Driver's License Reinstatement Assistance - Ohio has created an amnesty program last year that lets low-income Ohioans have their Driver's License reinstatement fees forgiven or reduced.
  • Life Post-Chief Justice - After nearly 20 years on the Ohio Supreme Court and a dozen years as its first female chief justice, Maureen O’Connor retired last week. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports on what’s next for O’Connor.
Local and Statewide News GamblingTransportationOhio Supreme Courtdriver's license suspensions
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
