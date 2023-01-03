Gambling Addiction Worries; Transportation Driver Training at Clark State; Driver License Aid
- Gambling Addiction Worries - Legalized Sports Betting in Ohio has created a lot of excitement among many sports fans, as well as casinos and businesses. But it also has some concerned about the risks of problem gambling and addiction. Reporter Shay Frank explains why.
- Professional Driver's Training - Clark State College and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission have created an adult driver training program. That’s in response to a major shortage of bus and other drivers. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
- Driver's License Reinstatement Assistance - Ohio has created an amnesty program last year that lets low-income Ohioans have their Driver's License reinstatement fees forgiven or reduced.
- Life Post-Chief Justice - After nearly 20 years on the Ohio Supreme Court and a dozen years as its first female chief justice, Maureen O’Connor retired last week. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports on what’s next for O’Connor.