Local and Statewide News

Sports Betting Now Legal; Ohioans Help Ukrainian Refugees; Local New Year Resolutions

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 2, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST
The sports betting areas inside the casinos are like trading floors.
Sheep"R"Us
/
Flickr Creative Commons
A sports betting area inside a casino. Betting on professional sports is now legal in Ohio.

Sports Betting Now Legal; Ohioans Help Ukrainian Refugees; Auto, Home Insurance Rates Going Up; Local New Year Resolutions

  • Place Your Bets - Sports betting is now legal in Ohio. It will be offered at Ohio casinos and online. Reporter Shay Frank explains what the impact in Dayton could be.
  • Helping Ukrainian Refugees - An organization founded to help Afghan refugees find homes in the United States, has expanded its mission. Welcome US is now working on relocating Ukrainians.
  • Talkin' About a Resolution - The New Year is now upon us. It's time again for residents to reflect and make resolutions for the upcoming year.
Local and Statewide News Sports BettingRefugeesNew Year's Resolutions
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
