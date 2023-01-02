Sports Betting Now Legal; Ohioans Help Ukrainian Refugees; Local New Year Resolutions
- Place Your Bets - Sports betting is now legal in Ohio. It will be offered at Ohio casinos and online. Reporter Shay Frank explains what the impact in Dayton could be.
- Helping Ukrainian Refugees - An organization founded to help Afghan refugees find homes in the United States, has expanded its mission. Welcome US is now working on relocating Ukrainians.
- Talkin' About a Resolution - The New Year is now upon us. It's time again for residents to reflect and make resolutions for the upcoming year.