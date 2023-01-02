Dayton racino gears up for sports betting

Starting January 1st sports betting is legal in Ohio. Sports betting will be offered at Ohio casinos and online through Barstool’s Sportsbook website or app.

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway will start the new year with expanded job opportunities and career advancement for staff at the racino.

David Schleter is the Sportsbook specialist for Penn National Gaming at the Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway. While he can not currently state the exact number of jobs that will be added, he says that this addition will also bring a new restaurant equipped for watching the games visitors bet on.

“it’s also going to have a 34-foot wide TV and numerous TVs all over the place so folks can make bets and then they can see, they can watch,” Schleter said.

The casino will also offer gambling addiction services to all patrons, including messaging on available, digital platforms.

Free gambling addiction assistance can also be reached at the Ohio Problem Gambling Hotline, available 24/7.