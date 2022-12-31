African Americans honor 160-year tradition

This evening, many African American communities across the country will gather for Watch Night Services.

In Yellow Springs, the Central Chapel A.M.E. Church will host a Watch Night Service. The church is located at 411 S. High Street. Service begins at 10:30 pm.

The first Watch Night was held on December 31, 1862–when enslaved and free African Americans gathered in secret– waiting for President Abraham Lincoln to sign the Emancipation Proclamation, which took effect the next day.

