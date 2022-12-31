© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

African Americans honor 160-year tradition

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published December 31, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST
The first Watch Night service was held on Dec. 31, 1862

This evening, many African American communities across the country will gather for Watch Night Services.

In Yellow Springs, the Central Chapel A.M.E. Church will host a Watch Night Service. The church is located at 411 S. High Street. Service begins at 10:30 pm.

The first Watch Night was held on December 31, 1862–when enslaved and free African Americans gathered in secret– waiting for President Abraham Lincoln to sign the Emancipation Proclamation, which took effect the next day.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).
