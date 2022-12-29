Student Lunch Debt; Cold Weather and Deadly Fires; Free RTA Rides; Miami County Blighted Buildings
- School Lunch Debt Returns - Ohio students are once again racking up school lunch debt after a pandemic era waiver, that provided free meals for all students, expired. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports some policymakers want to tackle child hunger next year.
- Winter Storm-Related House Fires - Cold weather may have contributed to five separate fires that killed ten people in Ohio from Friday to early Tuesday morning.
- Miami County's Blight Fight - Miami County is one of 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Like Warren County, Miami County received state money to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on what the county plans to do.
- Ride the RTA for Free - The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides on all of its vehicles through the end of this year.