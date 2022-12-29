© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Student Lunch Debt; Cold Weather and Deadly Fires; Free RTA Rides; Miami County Blighted Buildings

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 29, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST
A student pays for lunch of fruits and vegetables during a school lunch program.
Paul Sakuma
/
AP
The expiration of free school lunch programs enacted during the pandemic is causing some students to rack up school lunch debt.

Student Racking Up Lunch Debt; Cold Weather May be Linked to Rash of Deadly Fires; Free RTA Rides Thru This Weekend; Miami County Demolishing Blighted Buildings

  • Miami County's Blight Fight - Miami County is one of 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Like Warren County, Miami County received state money to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on what the county plans to do.
  • Ride the RTA for Free - The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides on all of its vehicles through the end of this year.
