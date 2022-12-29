© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Miami County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published December 29, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST
Three connected properties on High Street in Covington that will be demolished with state money.
Miami County Department of Development
/
Miami County Department of Development
Three connected properties on High Street in Covington that will be demolished with state money.

Miami County taking part in a statewide program providing funds to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones.

Miami County is one of 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Like other counties, Miami County received state funds to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones.

Miami County received over $388,000 to accomplish this goal.

To determine what to tear down, the Miami County Department of Development worked with local cities, villages, and agencies.

Dan Suerdieck is the planning and zoning manager with the department.

“We reached out to our partners – the cities, the villages, and any other agencies,” he said. “[And we asked] how can we help you? Where might we be able to do this?”

The county will tear down 13 buildings – a mix of dilapidated residential and commercial properties.

“We haven’t torn any of them down yet,” Suerdieck said. “We have received quotes for some of them and are in the contracting process. But ultimately, I think some of them will probably be open space. They’ll probably look to redevelop some of them.”

It will mostly be up to private owners to decide what will be done once the buildings are torn down.

In total, the state awarded $150 million in grants for projects across the state. 2,277 blighted and vacant structures across 42 counties were identified. These structures are in addition to the 825 projects announced in October.

You can find a full list of projects here.

Local and Statewide News Government & PoliticsMiami CountyMike DeWineDemolition
Garrett Reese
Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor’s in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master’s. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
