Miami County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings

Miami County is one of 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Like other counties, Miami County received state funds to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones.

Miami County received over $388,000 to accomplish this goal.

To determine what to tear down, the Miami County Department of Development worked with local cities, villages, and agencies.

Dan Suerdieck is the planning and zoning manager with the department.

“We reached out to our partners – the cities, the villages, and any other agencies,” he said. “[And we asked] how can we help you? Where might we be able to do this?”

The county will tear down 13 buildings – a mix of dilapidated residential and commercial properties.

“We haven’t torn any of them down yet,” Suerdieck said. “We have received quotes for some of them and are in the contracting process. But ultimately, I think some of them will probably be open space. They’ll probably look to redevelop some of them.”

It will mostly be up to private owners to decide what will be done once the buildings are torn down.

In total, the state awarded $150 million in grants for projects across the state. 2,277 blighted and vacant structures across 42 counties were identified. These structures are in addition to the 825 projects announced in October .