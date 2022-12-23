© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Southwest Ohio under Level 2 Snow Emergency

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published December 23, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST
Large ODOT snow plow
ODOT
/
ODOT
A dozen ODOT crews are plowing the roads in Preble County.

Most counties in Southwest Ohio are under a Level 2 snow emergency.

A number of area counties are under a level two snow emergency--including Clark, Darke, Greene, Montgomery and Preble. About four to six inches of snow has fallen across the region. High winds and below zero temperatures continue to create dangerous conditions outside.

According to Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson — his officers have been out in these harsh elements since four this morning.

“We’ve had a lot of cars off in a ditch where we either had to get tow trucks to them or get them transported somewhere else to get them out of the cold” explained Simpson. “So if you don’t need to be out and you can stay home, we just encourage you to stay home.”

A dozen ODOT crews are working across Preble County to clear the roads.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).
