Southwest Ohio under Level 2 Snow Emergency

A number of area counties are under a level two snow emergency--including Clark, Darke, Greene, Montgomery and Preble. About four to six inches of snow has fallen across the region. High winds and below zero temperatures continue to create dangerous conditions outside.

According to Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson — his officers have been out in these harsh elements since four this morning.

“We’ve had a lot of cars off in a ditch where we either had to get tow trucks to them or get them transported somewhere else to get them out of the cold” explained Simpson. “So if you don’t need to be out and you can stay home, we just encourage you to stay home.”

A dozen ODOT crews are working across Preble County to clear the roads.

