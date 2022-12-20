© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Pike County Sentencing; Measles in Clark County; UD Heath Equity Fellowship; New Body Cams

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 20, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST
New research illuminates how the measles virus may suppress the immune system after an infection.
James Cavallini
/
Science Source
New research illuminates how the measles virus may suppress the immune system after an infection.

Pike County Massacre Sentencing; Measles Discovered in Clark County; UD Heath Equity Fellowship and Think Tank; New Body Cams; Homestead Exemption Deadline Looming

  • Pike County Massacre Sentencing - George Wagner IV, the man convicted of eight counts of murder for a 2016 massacre in Pike County, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. For The Ohio Newsroom, WOSU’s Steve Brown reports.
  • Measles in Southwest Ohio - Clark County has its first measles case in over 20 years. The case reported last week involves an infant too young to be vaccinated. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on why public health officials say vaccinations are so important.
  • Police Body Cameras - Several police departments in the Miami Valley will get money from the state to buy body cameras.
  • Real Estate Tax Deductions for Qualified Seniors - The deadline for a tax break for certain homeowners over age 65 is fast approaching.
Tags
Local and Statewide News Piketon SlayingsVaccinationsUniversity of DaytonPolice Body CamerasProperty taxes
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier