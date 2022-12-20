Pike County Sentencing; Measles in Clark County; UD Heath Equity Fellowship; New Body Cams
Pike County Massacre Sentencing; Measles Discovered in Clark County; UD Heath Equity Fellowship and Think Tank; New Body Cams; Homestead Exemption Deadline Looming
- Pike County Massacre Sentencing - George Wagner IV, the man convicted of eight counts of murder for a 2016 massacre in Pike County, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. For The Ohio Newsroom, WOSU’s Steve Brown reports.
- Measles in Southwest Ohio - Clark County has its first measles case in over 20 years. The case reported last week involves an infant too young to be vaccinated. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on why public health officials say vaccinations are so important.
- Health Equity at UD - The University of Dayton has launched a Health Equity Fellowship and think tank. This will support students from underrepresented backgrounds who are interested in health care. WYSO reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
- Police Body Cameras - Several police departments in the Miami Valley will get money from the state to buy body cameras.
- Real Estate Tax Deductions for Qualified Seniors - The deadline for a tax break for certain homeowners over age 65 is fast approaching.