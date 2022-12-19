Abortion Legal in Ohio For Now; Pro-Fracking Bill Heads to DeWine; Solar Company Appeals Denial
- Abortion in Ohio Remains Legal for Now - Abortions rights advocates in Ohio secured a temporary win Friday as they await a final decision on the matter coming next year. WVXU's Zack Carreon reports on what's coming next.
- Solar Company Appeals Denial - An application was denied by the state for a permit to construct a utility scale solar project in Greene County last week. Now, the company that filed the permit says it will challenge that ruling to the Ohio Supreme Court. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has more.
- Ohio Teams up with Food Banks - The Ohio Department of Agriculture is teaming up with the Ohio Association of Food Banks. The state agriculture agency has created a program for small-scale, historically underrepresented farmers to sell produce to food banks across the state. WYSO Alejandro Figueroa has more.
- Bill Eases Public Land Fracking - Ohio House Republicans passed a bill that would make it easier for oil and gas companies to frack under public lands. Opponents say it can become a rubber stamp for drilling under parks. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- AES Rate Freeze - If you're a customer of AES Ohio, your electricity rate won't be going up...for now.