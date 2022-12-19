© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Abortion Legal in Ohio For Now; Pro-Fracking Bill Heads to DeWine; Solar Company Appeals Denial

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST
Abortion protestors at Ohio Statehouse recently
Jo Ingles
/
WYSO
Abortion in Ohio remains legal.

Abortion Legal in Ohio For Now; Bill Easing Public Land Fracking Heads to DeWine; Solar Company Appeals Denial; AES Freezes Rates for Now; Ohio Teams Up with Food Banks

  • Abortion in Ohio Remains Legal for Now - Abortions rights advocates in Ohio secured a temporary win Friday as they await a final decision on the matter coming next year. WVXU's Zack Carreon reports on what's coming next.
  • Solar Company Appeals Denial - An application was denied by the state for a permit to construct a utility scale solar project in Greene County last week. Now, the company that filed the permit says it will challenge that ruling to the Ohio Supreme Court. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has more.
  • Bill Eases Public Land Fracking - Ohio House Republicans passed a bill that would make it easier for oil and gas companies to frack under public lands. Opponents say it can become a rubber stamp for drilling under parks. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
  • AES Rate Freeze - If you're a customer of AES Ohio, your electricity rate won't be going up...for now.
Local and Statewide News AbortionFrackingFood BanksAES OhioSolar Power
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
