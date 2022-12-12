WYSO Daily News Update: Monday, December 12, 2022
- Dayton Passes 2023 Budget - Dayton’s City Commissioners put aside their differences to pass a tentative 2023 budget. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports support for the city’s youth ultimately pushed the process forward.
- Filling Ohio Supreme Court Vacancy - Gov. Mike DeWine says he plans to make a decision on who to appoint to the Ohio Supreme Court by the end of the year. The court has a vacancy left behind by Sharon Kennedy after she won her race for chief justice. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Regulating Factory Farm Manure - Factory farms produce tons of manure – so much that if it isn’t disposed of properly, it can kill aquatic life and cause toxic algae blooms. The state of Ohio has tried to transfer which agency oversees that disposal for more than 20 years. The federal government has finally said no after decades of back and forth. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
- Dayton Art Institute Holiday Food Drive - The Dayton Art Institute will partner with The Dayton Foodbank to hold a holiday food drive at the museum.