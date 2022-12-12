© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Daily News Update: Monday, December 12, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 12, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST
A City government shutdown has been avoided as Dayton lawmakers approve a tentative budget for 2023.

Dayton Passes Tentative 2023 Budget; DeWine on Ohio Supreme Court Seat Vacancy; Factory Farm Manure Regulations; Holiday Food Drive at Dayton Art Institute

  • Filling Ohio Supreme Court Vacancy - Gov. Mike DeWine says he plans to make a decision on who to appoint to the Ohio Supreme Court by the end of the year. The court has a vacancy left behind by Sharon Kennedy after she won her race for chief justice. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
  • Regulating Factory Farm Manure - Factory farms produce tons of manure – so much that if it isn’t disposed of properly, it can kill aquatic life and cause toxic algae blooms. The state of Ohio has tried to transfer which agency oversees that disposal for more than 20 years. The federal government has finally said no after decades of back and forth. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
  • Dayton Art Institute Holiday Food Drive - The Dayton Art Institute will partner with The Dayton Foodbank to hold a holiday food drive at the museum.
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
