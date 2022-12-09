WYSO Daily News Update: Friday, December 9, 2022
Dayton Budget Disagreement; Clark County Affordable Housing; Exams Removed from Trans Athlete Bill; No vote on Ohio Constitutional Amendment Bill
- Dayton Budget Disagreement - Threats of a city government shut-down loom over Dayton. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports conflicts among the 5-member Commission are preventing them from passing a 2023 budget.
- Clark County Affordable Housing - An affordable housing project in Clark County will get a jumpstart with some federal funding. The county has received $1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to start the housing project. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.
- No Vote on Ohio Constitutional Amendment Bill - An Ohio House committee heard testimony on a controversial resolution that would make it harder to pass constitutional amendments. As Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Jo Ingles reports, the proposal was scheduled for a committee vote but that didn’t happen.
- Exams Removed from Trans Athlete Bill - An Ohio Senate committee has changed its transgender athlete ban. The bill will no longer require a student to undergo an extensive and intrusive exam if someone contests their gender. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Andy Chow reports.