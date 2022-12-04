WYSO Daily News Update: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Amoxicillin shortage, George Wagner verdict, Dayton seeks archaeological study, and racism as a public health crisis
- Antibiotic shortage - The nation is experiencing an amoxicillin shortage. The CDC says the drug is a first line therapy for sick children. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown wrote a bipartisan letter to the Biden administration urging action. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
- George Wagner found guilty - A Pike county jury has convicted George Wagner IV on all 22 counts related to the fatal shootings of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. Those convictions include multiple counts of aggravated murder. For the Ohio Newsroom, WOSU's Matthew Rand reports.
- Racism as a public health crisis - A resolution to declare racism as a public health crisis received its first hearing in a Senate committee Wednesday. The lawmaker who sponsored the resolution says policymakers need to be aware of racism in every piece of legislation. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Searching for prehistoric culture in Dayton - Dayton leaders want to conduct an archaeological study on a proposed multimillion dollar development site. WYSO business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
- AIDS cases declining locally - Today is World AIDS Awareness Day. Area counties say cases are declining locally.