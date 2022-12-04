WYSO Daily News Update: Friday, December 2, 2022
Fuyao to expand, a local filmmaker dies, township loses annexation fight, and addressing health deserts.
- Local Filmmaker Dies - Julia Reichert died Thursday night at home. She was 76 years old. She was known around the world as the godmother of independent documentary film.
- Addressing heath deserts - In Ohio, 81 of the 88 counties have at least one primary care shortage area, according to data from the Health Resources and Service Administration. These areas, called “health deserts,” occur twice as often in rural areas. A new program by Wright State University could help with this issue by training students to be rural primary care providers. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
- Changing Changes to Ohio's Constitution - Lawmakers made a change to the resolution that raises the bar for constitutional amendments. The plan would now require any proposed ballot initiative to get a supermajority of the vote in order to amend the constitution. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow report.
- Auto Glass Factory Expansion - Fuyao Glass America will expand in Moraine with a multimillion dollar investment. The company has pledged that this would create more jobs in the city. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.