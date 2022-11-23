WYSO Daily News Update: November 23, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for November 22, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Ohio Supreme Court Rejects Unemployment Checks Claim: The Ohio Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed the case over whether Gov. Mike DeWine had the power to cut off $300 weekly checks to unemployed Ohioans last summer, three months before the federal program that funded those pandemic assistance checks ended. But Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Karen Kasler reports the attorney who argued for those payments says the case continues.
- Holiday Travel by Plane: Thanksgiving travel is expected to be near the numbers recorded in 2019, which was just below the all-time record number of travelers in 2005. That means there will be more people on the roads and in the airports than since before the pandemic. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
- Dayton Food Bank Distribution: The Dayton Foodbank held a mass food distribution drive-thru ahead of Thanksgiving on Tuesday. Organizers there say they’re seeing a slight uptick in clients as the cost of living keeps rising. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa has more.
- Pre-Thanksgiving Food Giveaway: Free Thanksgiving meals were given out Wednesday to 1,000 West Dayton residents. The giveaway is sponsored by Montgomery County along with Young Black Professionals, Miami Valley Meals, and other local businesses and organizations. This year's meals include turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, and green bean casserole. These frozen and ready-to-reheat dinners are provided by Miami Valley Meals. The drive-thru giveaway was from from noon to 3:00 at the Boys & Girls Club at 1828 W Stewart St., and Omega Baptist Church at 1821 Emerson Ave. Families will also receive a winter kit with hand warmers, foot warmers, socks, gloves, and more.
- Holiday Travel by Car: Gasoline prices are expected to reach a record breaking level this Thanksgiving week. The previous record was set ten years ago. WYSO Business Reporter Ngozi Cole gives us an update.
- Buckeyes Prepare for Wolverines: The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to take on the undefeated Michigan Wolverines Saturday at Ohio Stadium. For the Ohio Newsroom, WOSU's Matthew Rand has more.