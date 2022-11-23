Buckeyes' Coach Day: 'We have scars' from last year's loss to rival Michigan

The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to take on the undefeated Michigan Wolverines Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Buckeyes Head Coach Ryan Day said he and his team "have scars" from their defeat against Michigan last year, but they're focused on getting ready for this week's match-up.

"I think you're shaped by whatever's happened in your past. And we have scars, and that motivated us all offseason. So, we've worked very hard to get to this moment right here. And now it's time to go prepare the best we can. And that's what we're going to focus on," Day said.

Day also responded to a comment made Monday by Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, who said of the game, "There's no need to hate."

"Is there room for strong dislike?" a reporter asked Day.

"It's one of the greatest rivalries there is in the country. And anytime you're fighting tooth and nail to win the game, because of what's on the line ... there's friction at times. It's just the way it works," Day replied. "You know, we try to just focus on ourselves, focus on respect and [the] rivalry by working every day out of the year, and going to go play as hard as we possibly can on Saturday."

Ohio State is ranked No. 2 and Michigan is ranked No. 3. The Buckeyes are seeking their sixth Big Ten championship game appearance.

