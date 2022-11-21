WYSO Daily News Update: November 21, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for November 21, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Constitutional amendment opponents: A proposal to change the required amount of votes for citizen petitioners to get in order to amend the state constitution is attracting a broad range of opponents. The plan would require citizen-led constitutional amendments to get 60% approval on the ballot in order to pass. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- UD students testify: Advocacy groups in Ohio continue to push for human trafficking legislation. Two new state bills would expand expungement provisions for survivors. According to WYSO reporter Ngozi Cole, on Wednesday, the University of Dayton Center for Human Rights and Abolition Ohio joined over 50 anti-human trafficking advocates to testify for two bills in the Ohio State House and Senate . In 2012, Ohio passed a law allowing trafficking victims to apply for expungement if they had preconditions. The current bills being pushed would remove those preconditions. This would mean that any victim of human trafficking could apply to have their records cleared. Tony Talbott, is the director of Abolition Ohio, the anti human trafficking coalition for Miami Valley. "If someone is a victim or a survivor of human trafficking and they can't get rid of these convictions on their records, then they can be perpetually kept in a state of vulnerability and be vulnerable to exploitation and what's called re trafficking," he said. Talbott hopes that this new legislation would expand protection for human trafficking survivors, while strengthening state anti-trafficking laws. To Report Trafficking, call local police or the national hotline: 888-373-7888 (text “HELP” to 233733).
- Columbus measles cases: Columbus Public Health is now reporting 19 confirmed measles cases, after revising their numbers to exclude suspected cases. For the Ohio Newsroom, WOSU's Matthew Rand reports the Centers for Disease Control is aiding in the investigation.
- Miami Valley Meals: Miami Valley Meals will serve chef-made dinners the day before Thanksgiving free of charge for families in need. The event will be a drive-thru style distribution at five different locations in the Dayton-area. The meals will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. And there’s no ID or paperwork required. Meals will include mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, and turkey or ham. Some of the locations include the University of Dayton arena, Trotwood-Madison High School, and the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton.
- National Adoption Day: Friday was National Adoption Day, and Montgomery County saw a record number of adoptions finalized. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was in court with them and talked to one of those families. On Friday, 14 children were adopted by 8 families. That included 5 teenagers and 4 sibling groups, two groups that often wait the longest for a permanent home. One of those sibling groups – Peggy and Jacob – had their adoption finalized with the Henderson family. The Hendersons also adopted a boy named Hudson. The three kids will join a family with 11 kids, and they’re all excited to begin their new lives. Timothy Henderson is the father. Henderson said, "My heart explodes, you know, that's that's all I can say. It's just with the joy of having them with us. We just love them. We wouldn't want it any other way." 75 adoptions have been finalized in Montgomery County this year. However, about 200 local children are still waiting for a permanent home. For more information, call 937-224-5437.