WYSO Daily Update: November 7, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for November 7, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Dark money in judicial campaigns: A group that monitors elections says Ohio is in the top three states to have the highest spending in state Supreme Court races. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- RTA to provide free rides on Election Day: The Greater Dayton RTA will provide free bus rides system-wide on Election Day Tuesday. The RTA says it’s offering the free rides to make sure everyone who wants to vote can get to the polls. The free rides apply to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services. The RTA has been providing free rides for all elections since 2018. Riders are encouraged to use the RTA’s Transit app to find the bus stop closest to their polling place.
- Bill on Ohio voting changes: A bill to make changes in Ohio voting laws is likely a top priority for Republicans in the lame duck legislative session after the election. It’s also expected to be a version of a bill many Republicans already support – but this time it would include an element that’s new and controversial to some. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
- Election sign recycling: Whether or not your candidate or issue wins on Election Day, you can score a win for the environment by recycling your election yard sign. Montgomery County residents can drop off their campaign yard sign, metal frame and all, at the County’s recycling facility at 1001 Encrete Lane all November long. Look for the green recycling canopy. The recycling center is open Monday through Fridays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- MVRPC built environment: How can city planners help people be healthy? That’s what the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission’s Built Environment Assessment set out to answer. Released last week, the assessment looks at how planners could promote more active living in the Dayton Metro Region. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
- Native American Panel: A panel called Medicine Women: The Heart of Our Communities was held at the downtown Dayton Metro Library branch this weekend. It was a part of the library’s Native American Heritage month programming. WYSO’s Chris Welter has more.