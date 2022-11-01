Controversial groundbreaking for new Dayton health and wellness center

Phase One of the $17.8 million project was completed with the ceremonial groundbreaking.

The 13-acre campus will have health and wellness services, educational opportunities, job training, and assistance for prospective and current homeowners.

These services will be provided by each of the participating partners in the project. Premier Health and CareSource will provide the health and wellness services; Wright State University will provide the educational opportunities; Goodwill will provide job training and coaches; and CountyCorp will provide housing assistance.

It will also house a YMCA facility with a fitness center, full basketball court, four-lane pool, aerobics area, and multipurpose room.

“Together, we invested and we leveraged millions for healthcare, education, housing and infrastructure,” Eloise Broner, the Chief of Shared Services with Premier Health, said. “And I will tell you, our work continues today.”

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) attended the groundbreaking event.

“This new campus will help to resource the community in ways that I don’t think we can quite imagine yet,” he said.

The new campus is not without its controversies. The site used to be a full-service hospital, and some locals have expressed frustration with the new health and wellness center. They believe that the neighborhood needs a hospital, not just a clinic.

Two protestors interrupted the groundbreaking ceremony saying just that while representatives from the project’s six partners dug their shovels into the dirt. The protestors were quickly escorted away.

The campus is expected to open in December 2023.