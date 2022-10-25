© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice candidate visits Greene County ahead of November elections

WYSO | By Alejandro Figueroa
Published October 25, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT
Justice Jennifer Brunner along with Judge Terri Jamison and Judge Marilyn Zayas, who are all running for Ohio Supreme Court seats.
Alejandro Figueroa
/
WYSO
Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner is visiting several Ohio Counties ahead of the November elections. Brunner plans to visit 68 counties as part of a statewide campaign tour.

She was in Greene County Monday along with Judges Terri Jamison and Marylin Zayas, who are also running for Ohio Supreme Court justice against incumbents Justices’s Pat DeWine and Pat Fischer.

This is the first year the candidates’ party affiliations will be listed on the ballot. The balance of the court will likely set the precedent for future decisions related to abortion, redistricting, and several other issues.

Brunner, a Democrat, is running for Chief Justice against Republican opponent Justice Sharon Kennedy.

Both are racing to replace retiring Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor.

Brunner was elected Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court back in 2020. Before that she served as a judge in the Tenth District Court of Appeals, she also held state office as Secretary of State in 2006.

The chief justice is the superintendent of all the courts of the state, and under the rules of superintendents, the chief justice has the authority to tell a judge whether they can stay on a case or get off it, according to Brunner.

In her visit to the Greene County Democratic Party headquarters, Brunner said she plans to be an impartial chief justice for all Ohioans.

“If it's a civil matter, an auto accident or a criminal matter, the length of the sentence. You want a judge that's as fair and impartial as possible,” Brunner said. “And so the chief justice is there to ensure that that happens.”

Brunner’s platform includes establishing a Criminal Sentencing Database, an Ohio Task Force on Environmental Justice and supporting bail reform.

“I would like to think that I would carry on many of the administrative and initiative ideas, such as a statewide criminal sentencing database and a task force on conviction integrity.” Brunner said.

Meanwhile, in an email response, the Ohio Republican Party — which endorses Justice Kennedy — said Kennedy is a former police officer and supports Ohio Issue One — which requires a judge to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Local and Statewide News Government & PoliticsGreene CountyOhio Supreme CourtOhio Elections
Alejandro Figueroa
Alejandro Figueroa covers food insecurity and the business of food for WYSO through Report for America — a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Alejandro particularly covers the lack of access to healthy and affordable food in Southwest Ohio communities, and what local government and nonprofits are doing to address it. He also covers rural and urban farming
See stories by Alejandro Figueroa