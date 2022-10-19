WYSO Daily News Update: October 19, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 19, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- U.S. Senate candidates on natural gas
(WYSO) - Senate Candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance had their final debate this week. One of the topics was the natural gas industry.
- ODNR Sierra Club Injection Wells
(Statehouse News Bureau) - A collection of environmental advocates and local government officials are asking the U.S. EPA to intervene in Ohio’s authority to regulate oil and gas injection wells. The petitioners say the state falls short of complying with the Safe Drinking Water Act. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Probate Resource Center
(WYSO) - People who need to conduct simple court filings but do not have an attorney now have a no-cost option. The Montgomery County Probate Court and the Montgomery County Public Defender teamed up to create a Probate Resource Center where residents can consult with an attorney for no charge. Legal advice and simple case filings such as estate issues is available on a walk-in basis. Probate Courts in Ohio deal with family related issues such as wills, estates, adoptions and marriage licenses. The Probate Resource Center is in the Montgomery County Courts Building on Perry Street in Dayton.
- Baby formula recall
(WYSO) - Baby formula bottled at a facility in Columbus has been recalled. Business Insider reports that the Abbott company is voluntarily recalling Similac baby formula due to faulty bottle caps. The company issued the recall after discovering bottles that weren’t sealed properly.Abbott says the recall should not have an impact on the supply of baby formula in the United States. This is the second recall of the company’s baby formula this year. Abbott recalled baby formula products in February when bacteria was discovered at a manufacturing facility in Michigan.
- Montgomery County job fair
(WYSO) - Montgomery County Workforce Development Services held its fall job fair on Tuesday – one of the largest in the area. Around 100 organizations and businesses came looking for workers. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.