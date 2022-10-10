© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

License reinstatement program boosts child support payments

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published October 10, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT
CSEA Lobby
The Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency
The Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency
The lobby at the Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency

The Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency held a license reinstatement program in August which brought payments back up to pre-pandemic collection rates.

The coronavirus led to a steep drop in child support payments. That’s why the Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency offered a program to encourage parents to get caught up during Child Support Awareness Month in August.

The new program helped those who are behind on child support payments get their suspended driver’s license back. To do so, it cut child support back pay costs and offered a job services program.

Sarah Fields is an Assistant Director with the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services. She says that while the program has ended, the agency will continue to help Montgomery County families stay connected to job resources and it expects to begin the driver’s license program again next year.

“If we would, it would probably be, you know, sometime maybe March or April but at this point we would still encourage people to come and talk with us and work with us because there are still things we can help them do to get that license back,” Fields said.

CSEA collected over $32,000 in child support in the 31 days in August and connected 58 parents with job services.

Child Support Montgomery County Montgomery County Job and Family Services Jobs Job Training
Shay Frank
