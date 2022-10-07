© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Daily News Update: October 7, 2022

Mike Frazier
Published October 7, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT
Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 7, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • Vote for Kids forums
    (Statehouse News Bureau) - The two candidates for Ohio governor say they’ll focus on making life better for the state’s kids. Republican Governor Mike DeWine and his Democratic challenger, Nan Whaley, made their comments separately in a forum for Groundwork Ohio earlier today. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
  • Send Relief Serve Tour come to Dayton
    (WYSO) - The Send Relief Serve Tour 2022 will make its final stop of the year in Dayton on Friday. Send Relief is a religious organization that will partner with local churches and organizations to help those in need. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
