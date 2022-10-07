WYSO Daily News Update: October 7, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 7, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Vote for Kids forums
(Statehouse News Bureau) - The two candidates for Ohio governor say they’ll focus on making life better for the state’s kids. Republican Governor Mike DeWine and his Democratic challenger, Nan Whaley, made their comments separately in a forum for Groundwork Ohio earlier today. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Sherrod Brown visits Silfex plant
(WYSO) - A new $54 billion federal incentive program is enticing hi-tech American companies to bring jobs back to the U-S-A. WYSO's Kathryn Mobley has more.
- Send Relief Serve Tour come to Dayton
(WYSO) - The Send Relief Serve Tour 2022 will make its final stop of the year in Dayton on Friday. Send Relief is a religious organization that will partner with local churches and organizations to help those in need. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.