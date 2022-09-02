WYSO News Update: September 2, 2022
Your WYSO News Update for September 2, 2022:
- Debate update
(Statehouse News Bureau) - The Ohio Debate Commission is the latest organization to release its dates for planned debates for gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, only one side has agreed to those events.
- Overdose awareness day
(WYSO) - Greene County Public Health hosted an overdose awareness event this week. The Department says fentanyl remains the biggest contributor to drug related overdoses in our region. WYSO's Kathryn Mobley reports.
- 2023 Farm bill
(WYSO) - Several Ohio food access advocacy groups got together in Columbus on Thursday. They talked about how to address food insecurity in the state in the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
- Dayton Metro Library Making Butterflies
(WYSO) - It’s been a little over 3 years since the mass shooting in the Oregon District. To honor the lives lost, and to promote hope and positive thinking, the Dayton Metro Library opened a new interactive art exhibit on Thursday. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.