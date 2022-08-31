Dayton is one of the newest members of the National Civic League Hall of Fame

For the fifth year in a row, the city of Dayton is proudly wearing the title of All-American City. It also means the city is now one of the newest members of the National Civic League Hall of Fame. The National Civic League is a non-partisan, non-profit organization. According to their website, the organization's objective is to "advance civic engagement to create equitable, thriving communities."

Since mid-2020, community groups, city leaders and police created police reform initiatives that include looking at officer oversight, improving transparency, more community engagement, the use of force policy and recruitment.

Dayton, Ohio Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. said this recognition is associated with the work they've done.

“No way does it mean everything happening in the city is perfect or that every problem is solved,” explained Mayor Mims. “But what it does recognize is that there is increased positive relationships between city members, investors, businesspeople, educational component, those who see a big light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the city Dayton.”

Police Chief Kamran Aszal is overseeing the reform initiatives. He strongly advocates having beat cops in neighborhoods.

Chief Aszal believes this old-school approach will build trust between officers and residents.

“The officer knows that area, so he knows the good people and he knows, who’s that guy, who’s that gal and what is she doing?,” says Chief Aszal. “We’re here to serve our community.”

This year, Dayton is one of five cities inducted into this national hall of fame.