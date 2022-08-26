WYSO Morning News Update: More security cameras in Downtown Lebanon
WYSO Morning News Update for August 26, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Bill to ban bans on thin blue line flag
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Two Republican state lawmakers say homeowners’ associations shouldn’t be able to ban display of a flag that’s typically used to show support for police and law enforcement. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
- Foster home Shortage
(WYSO) - Recent data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services indicates that, in Ohio, the number of children being cared for outside of their family homes has increased dramatically since 2013. And the COVID pandemic has added to an already existing shortage of foster homes. WYSO’s Jerry Kenney reports.
- More Security Cameras in Downtown Lebanon
(WYSO) - Lebanon City Council approved the installation of 14 more security cameras in the city’s historic downtown on Tuesday. The police chief says the project is intended to make downtown safer. WYSO’s Garrett Reese spoke with the chief about the new cameras.
- Biden to attend Intel ground-breaking
(Columbus Dispatch) - Intel will break ground Sept. 9 on its planned $20 billion Ohio semiconductor factories with President Joe Biden in attendance. The two plants east of Columbus will employ 3,000 people with an average salary of around $135,000 when they open in 2025. Its expected construction will require 7,000 workers. Total investment could top $100 billion over the decade with six additional factories. It’s Ohio’s largest ever private economic development project. The White House says Biden will speak on rebuilding American manufacturing through recently passed laws boosting the semiconductor industry and U.S. infrastructure. Expanding semiconductor manufacturing domestically took on new urgency during the pandemic and as most production has shifted overseas. To win the project, Ohio offered California-based Intel roughly $2 billion in incentives, including a 30-year tax break.
- Marian's Pizza founder dies
(Dayton Daily News) - Roger Glass, president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza, died Wednesday. The Dayton Daily News reports that Glass headed the popular local pizza restaurants for 16 years and worked for the company for five decades. His father, Marion Glass, founded the business in 1965. The business today has multiple restaurants in the Greater Dayton area. Glass was also known for his philanthropy. The $45 million Roger Glass Center for the Arts is expected to open at the University of Dayton next school year. A stadium at Chaminade Julienne is also named after Glass. He was 79 years old.
- Senior Women's Open in Kettering
(WYSO) - The U.S. Senior Women’s Open golf tournament is this weekend in Kettering. It's at the NCR Country Club South Course. The tournament is for women fifty years and older. The winner will take home one hundred and eighty thousand dollars. Staff expect between seven and ten thousand spectators across the weekend.