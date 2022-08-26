© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Bill would prohibit Ohio homeowners' associations from banning "thin blue line" flag

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published August 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT
A version of the "thin blue line" flag at the entrance to a housing development north of Columbus, along with an American flag.
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A version of the "thin blue line" flag at the entrance to a housing development north of Columbus, along with an American flag.

Two Republican state lawmakers say homeowners’ associations shouldn’t be able to ban display of a flag that’s typically used to show support for police and law enforcement.

The bill would prohibit HOAs from banning the “thin blue line” flag, a black-and-white version of the American flag with a blue stripe.

Rep. Kevin Miller (R-Newark) was an state highway patrol trooper for 22 years before he was appointed to the Ohio House last year, and said homeowners should be able to fly this flag.

“I don't believe that's a political statement. I believe it's showing support for our first responders that risk their lives each and every day for all of us, regardless of what political affiliation you are," Miller said.

The thin blue line flag has become controversial as white supremacist groups and others opposed to racial justice have used it. The flag has also been displayed at rallies for former president Trump and Republican candidates.

HOAs in Ohio aren’t allowed to ban the American flag, the Ohio flag, the POW flag or military flags, and Miller and joint sponsor Rep. Tim Ginter (R-Salem) want the "thin blue line flag" included too.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

