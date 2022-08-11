WYSO Morning News Update: An Ohio congressman wants documents related to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago
Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 11, 2022:
UPDATE: Butler Township shooting info
(WYSO) - Butler Township Police have provided new details on Stephen Marlow, the man accused of shooting and killing four people on Friday. Investigators say Marlow is a felon, and was therefore barred from possessing the firearm he allegedly used. Police visited the Marlow family home six to eight times over the past five years. A lot of details remain unclear, such as how the victims were chosen. That also includes why Marlow fled to Kansas and when he will return to Ohio. Chief John Porter of the Butler Township police Department spoke at a news conference Wednesday evening that was aired live on local media sites. "We are still waiting for the filings and hearings to take place regarding extradition. So we're not going to comment on it at this time," he said. Porter says that his department is working closely with the Lawrence, Kansas police department in the extradition process. Marlow has been charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, and one count of having weapons under disability. Additional state or federal charges may be filed as the investigation continues.
- Butler Township shooting funeral services
(WYSO) - Funeral services have been set for a woman and her 15-year-old daughter who were killed in a Butler Township shooting last week. Visitation for Sarah and Kayla Anderson will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Christian Life Center on Little York Road. The funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday at the church. Police say Stephen Marlow shot and killed them Friday at their home. Marlow also has been accused of killing Clyde Knox and his wife, Eva Knox, at their home nearby. Marlow faces more than a dozen charges in connection with the shootings.
- Mike Turner seeks FBI search documents
(WYSO) - U.S Representative Mike Turner sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration on Tuesday. In it, the Dayton Republican asks for the documents sent to the FBI that lead to the unannounced search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
- Kids face pandemic anxiety and depression
(Ideastream) - A new report out Monday from the Annie E. Casey Foundation found anxiety and depression increased among the nation's children through the pandemic's first year...with even greater increases seen among Ohio's kids.