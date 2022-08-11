WYSO Morning News Update: An Ohio congressman wants documents related to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

UPDATE: Butler Township shooting info

(WYSO) - Butler Township Police have provided new details on Stephen Marlow, the man accused of shooting and killing four people on Friday. Investigators say Marlow is a felon, and was therefore barred from possessing the firearm he allegedly used. Police visited the Marlow family home six to eight times over the past five years. A lot of details remain unclear, such as how the victims were chosen. That also includes why Marlow fled to Kansas and when he will return to Ohio. Chief John Porter of the Butler Township police Department spoke at a news conference Wednesday evening that was aired live on local media sites. "We are still waiting for the filings and hearings to take place regarding extradition. So we're not going to comment on it at this time," he said. Porter says that his department is working closely with the Lawrence, Kansas police department in the extradition process. Marlow has been charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, and one count of having weapons under disability. Additional state or federal charges may be filed as the investigation continues.