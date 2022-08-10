WYSO Morning News Morning Update: Millions invested into high speed internet for Clark County
Your WYSO Morning News Update, with Mike Frazier for August 10, 2022:
- ALPR police cruisers
(WYSO) - The Dayton Police Department will activate its automated license plate readers in cruisers this Friday. That’s after the Dayton City Commission approved the cameras about three weeks ago. The police department also plans to install fixed cameras on poles or street intersections. City leaders say they will work with neighborhood partners to develop a safety plan. Some groups have expressed concerns about the technology and that it might lead to over policing. They also say the way the cameras capture data leads to questions about privacy. The police say they will only use the cameras to capture suspects of crime.
- GTA Dayton
(WYSO) - The Dayton Police Department is seeing an increase in stolen cars. That’s because thieves have developed a new method that leaves certain models of cars at risk.
- Biden signs CHIPS and Science Act
(Statehouse News Bureau) - President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law at the White House Tuesday. It allocates $53 billion dollars in federal funding to manufacture semiconductor chips in the United States.
- Clark County broadband
(Dayton Daily News) - The Clark County Broadband Expansion Project is now completed, according to Clark County officials. The multi-million project — which received its funds from the CARES Act — added 60 miles of broadband infrastructure to over 400 homes that previously didn’t have service. It includes rural areas in parts of New Carlisle, South Charleston, and South Vienna. Officials say this is an important step in building Clark County’s digital divide, and will allow rural communities to prosper.
- Dolly Parton appears in Ohio for Imagination Library
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Country artist and philanthropist Dolly Parton was in Columbus Tuesday afternoon at a luncheon with First Lady Fran DeWine to support her project to send books to young kids.