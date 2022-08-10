Grand Theft Auto: Dayton Police see an increase in car thefts

The Dayton Police Department is seeing an increase in stolen cars. If you drive a Kia made between 2011 and 2021 or a Hyundai from between 2015 and 2021, you might be at risk.

That’s because thieves have developed a new method that leaves these models of cars at risk. These models of cars have a traditional key instead of a keyless fob. Police officials say that criminals have found a way to exploit this, resulting in an uptick in car thefts.

Social media videos showing how to steal the cars also have led to reports nationwide of increased thefts. Officials say these cars likely are being stolen for their parts or to be used in other crimes.

At a brief press event held on Tuesday, Major Jason Hall of the City of Dayton Police Department gave some tips on how to help prevent your car from being stolen.

“First and foremost is to be always locking your vehicle and taking your keys with you,” he said. “Parking in well-lit areas; Investing in third party anti-theft devices, that being remote alarms or vehicle immobilizers such as steering wheel locks and brake locks. The use of these types of methods should greatly reduce the incidents of these crimes.”

Hall says that the manufacturers of the models being exploited are aware of the issue.