WYSO Morning News Update: Why Ohio Supreme Court races are going to be big and different this year
Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 9, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Why Ohio Supreme Court races are going to be big and different this year
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Ohio Supreme Court candidates will have party designations next to their names on the ballot for the first time this November due to a new law passed by majority Republican state lawmakers. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports that’s not the only way those races will be different.
- Early career OGBYN's uncertain about future without Roe v. Wade
(Side Effects) - Politics is spilling into patient care and the way physicians do their jobs – especially when it comes to pregnant people’s health. It’s a particular struggle for medical residents in states where abortion is likely to be banned. Side Effects Public Media has been reporting on doctors who are at the start of their careers during an uncertain time and now are weighing their options. In neighboring Indiana, state lawmakers last week passed a ban on abortions. Dr. Wendy Tian (TEA-ann) has one more year to finish her training there. She’s been open to staying in Indiana after her training. But that’s changed…
- Butler Township shooter's mental illness
(WYSO) - The investigation into the deaths of four people in Butler Township on Friday continues. The alleged shooter uploaded a rambling video to the Internet before the shooting explaining some of his beliefs.
- Record breaking steer
(WYSO) - A 16-year-old Auglaize County teen sold her steer for a record-breaking $225,000 at the Ohio State Fair this weekend. The 4-H and FFA grand champion auction bid is the highest ever paid for any animal since the auction began in 1968. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.