WYSO Morning News Update: Dayton Police Officers who stopped mass shooter in the Oregon District speak publicly for the first time
Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 4, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Dayton mass shooting anniversary
(Statehouse News Bureau) - It’s been three years since the mass shooting in Dayton where a gunman opened fire in the Oregon District, killing nine people. To mark the anniversary, Democratic candidate for governor Nan Whaley accused incumbent Mike DeWine of “cowardly inaction” on gun violence. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Yellow Springs sidewalk
(WYSO) - The village of Yellow Springs is installing a sidewalk near the local elementary School. The project is a part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School Program.
- Conscious Connect grant
(WYSO) - A local non-profit has received a half-a-million dollar grant. The Conscious Connect will use the money to create more green spaces in Black and brown neighborhoods in South Springfield.
Oregon District shooting interview
(WYSO) - The Dayton Police Officers who stopped the mass shooter in the Oregon District three years ago gave their first-ever public remarks yesterday. It came in a pre-recorded interview released by the Dayton Police Department. The six officers say that their training kicked in almost immediately as they headed toward the sound of gunfire that night. That’s even though most of them were relative newcomers to the department. Here’s officer David Denlinger: “I’m thinking about where the threat is, where the civilians are, and how to safely and quickly end that threat and stop the violence, I wasn’t thinking about anything else.” The shooter was killed by police 32 seconds after they opened fire. The six officers were all awarded the Medal of Valor by then-President Donald Trump.
Watch the full interview here:
- Ohio sales tax holiday
(WYSO) - Ohio’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is this weekend. During the weekend holiday, items such as clothing that are $75 or less, and school supplies that are $20 or less are exempt from sales taxes. There are some exceptions. Shoppers can go to the Ohio Department of Taxation's website for answers to frequently asked questions.