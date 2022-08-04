WYSO Morning News Update: Dayton Police Officers who stopped mass shooter in the Oregon District speak publicly for the first time

Oregon District shooting interview

(WYSO) - The Dayton Police Officers who stopped the mass shooter in the Oregon District three years ago gave their first-ever public remarks yesterday. It came in a pre-recorded interview released by the Dayton Police Department. The six officers say that their training kicked in almost immediately as they headed toward the sound of gunfire that night. That’s even though most of them were relative newcomers to the department. Here’s officer David Denlinger: “I’m thinking about where the threat is, where the civilians are, and how to safely and quickly end that threat and stop the violence, I wasn’t thinking about anything else.” The shooter was killed by police 32 seconds after they opened fire. The six officers were all awarded the Medal of Valor by then-President Donald Trump.

Watch the full interview here: