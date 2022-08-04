WYSO Evening News Update: Baby hippo alert at Cinci zoo and preschool promise expands to Huber Heights
In your evening news update for August 4, 2022:
- Developmental Disabilities of Clark County is one of many local care organizations hiring
(WYSO) Developmental Disabilities of Clark County is hiring for several positions, including nurses and direct care staff. The government organization helps people living with disabilities develop job skills. They also provide free care to people in the community who need it. They're holding open interviews all August from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Mueller Residential Center Campus in Springfield.
- Preschool Promise gives grant to Huber Heights schools to get more small children in pre-k
(WYSO) The Preschool Promise program is expanding to Huber Heights, which means more local children will have the chance to go to preschool in the Dayton suburb. The non-profit said around 40 children in Huber Heights will attend preschool because of the $200,000 grant they are giving to the school district. The district had reported an increasing number of Huber Heights families seeking high-quality, public preschool education for their kids.
- Property tax school levy will be on the midterm ballot in Kettering
(Dayton Daily News) Kettering residents will be voting on a school levy in November. Kettering School board members voted earlier this week to put a new property tax levy on the ballot in the upcoming midterm elections. The levy would cost $209.65 more a year for the owner of a home valued at $100,000. If passed, the levy would generate about $8.68 million in 2023 for Kettering schools. School board members told the Dayton Daily News this week if the levy fails, the district is facing significant budget shortfalls in the next five years and they would have to make cuts.
- Baby Hippo alert at the Cincinnati Zoo
(Cincinnati Enquirer) Cincinnati’s most beloved Hippo, Fiona, is now a big sister. The Cincinnati Zoo said Fiona's mom, Bibi, gave birth to a healthy calf Wednesday night. The baby’s weight and gender have not yet been determined. Zoo officials said they will keep close watch on the new addition to their hippo family for the next few weeks. The baby will not be visible to the public right away so mother and calf can quietly bond behind the scenes.