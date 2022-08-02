WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising

Funeral held for Clark County Deputy

(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty.

Ohio COVID cases rising

(WYSO) Weekly COVID-19 cases in Ohio are rising according to Ohio Department of Health data. Hospitalization numbers are also slightly up from last week. The good news? Intensive care unit admissions from COVID-19 appears to have plateaued at around 40 per week. 60 percent of Ohioans are fully vaccinated against COVID 19.

Research into long COVID

(Side Effects Public Media) Many patients with long COVID patients continue to suffer symptoms – for weeks or months after their initial infection has passed. At least 60 U.S. health systems have opened post-COVID clinics during the pandemic to address the growing need.

More money available for child care providers

(Statehouse News Bureau) Ohio is making hundreds of millions of dollars available in grants for child care providers. The money, which comes from federal relief funds, is intended to make child care accessible and affordable.

Over 80 thousand attend Day Airshow

(WYSO) The organizers of the Dayton Airshow say they had over 80 thousand people attend this year. The event at the Dayton International Airport was scaled down the last two years because of the pandemic. Planning for next year's event is already underway.