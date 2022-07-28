WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio sees continued growth in the solar energy industry
Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 28, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Delphi pension update
(Statehouse News Bureau) - About 5,200 salaried Ohio retirees from the now-bankrupt auto parts manufacturer Delphi could soon be receiving their full pensions. Congress is acting on legislation that would restore those funds. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles has details.
- Remembering Deputy Matthew Yates
(WYSO) - Clark County continues to mourn the loss of Matthew Yates, the Clark County deputy shot and killed while responding to a 911 call on Sunday. WYSO’s Garrett Reese spoke with one of Yates’s childhood friends to learn more about the deputy. A visitation will be held on Sunday and his funeral will be on Monday. Clark County offices and departments will be closed to allow employees to attend the funeral.
- DeWine says contraception, same-sex marriage bans non-starters
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Gov. Mike DeWine says his fellow Republican state lawmakers have work to do when they return this fall on making Ohio law clear on abortion, now that the US Supreme Court has ruled states have the power to regulate it. While DeWine is not saying what he wants to see passed, he is talking about bills that are non-starters. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
Ohio solar energy industry
(WYSO) - Ohio added 879 new jobs in the solar energy industry last year. The state now ranks 8th in the nation for solar jobs. WYSO's Chris Welter looks at what this means for our region.
Companies have applied to build utility-scale solar farms in Champaign, Clinton, Greene and Logan counties. That's in addition to huge, thousand-plus acre solar facilities already running in Brown, Hardin and Highland counties. It requires a lot of workers to build those large solar sites. So many that IBEW Local 82 in Dayton now includes working on solar panels in its electrician apprenticeship training program.
Larry Sherwood is the CEO of the nonprofit Interstate Renewable Energy Council.
"The number of installations in Ohio is growing and growing rapidly, and Ohio also has more manufacturing jobs than most other states," Sherwood said.
Most of those manufacturing jobs are at the First Solar panel factory near Toledo. First Solar is slated to be the largest solar panel producer outside of China by 2023.