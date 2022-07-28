WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio sees continued growth in the solar energy industry

Ohio solar energy industry

(WYSO) - Ohio added 879 new jobs in the solar energy industry last year. The state now ranks 8th in the nation for solar jobs. WYSO's Chris Welter looks at what this means for our region.

Companies have applied to build utility-scale solar farms in Champaign, Clinton, Greene and Logan counties. That's in addition to huge, thousand-plus acre solar facilities already running in Brown, Hardin and Highland counties. It requires a lot of workers to build those large solar sites. So many that IBEW Local 82 in Dayton now includes working on solar panels in its electrician apprenticeship training program.

Larry Sherwood is the CEO of the nonprofit Interstate Renewable Energy Council.

"The number of installations in Ohio is growing and growing rapidly, and Ohio also has more manufacturing jobs than most other states," Sherwood said.

Most of those manufacturing jobs are at the First Solar panel factory near Toledo. First Solar is slated to be the largest solar panel producer outside of China by 2023.