WYSO Morning News Update: Black Business Month begins August 1
Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 21, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Dayton City Commission approves license plate readers
Dayton City Commission voted Wednesday night to move forward with a new police surveillance tool. The Dayton Police Department wants to install automated license plate readers in neighborhoods. Some have concerns about the technology.
Sherrod Brown on workers in extreme heat
Scientists say with climate change, extreme weather will become more common. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says he wants to make sure workers who are exposed to the elements are protected. He is proposing legislation to require companies to provide water and air conditioned breaks for their employees. That would include farm and construction workers and people who work in factories that get really hot in the summer. "Heat is the leading cause of death among all weather related workplace hazards. Some 70,000 workers have been seriously injured because of heat exposure on the job." Brown says versions of the Heat Illness and Fatality Prevention Act are in the house and Senate. It doesn't have a Republican co-sponsor.
- "The Bill Comes Due"
(WYSO) A new report set out to estimate what climate change will cost Ohio cities and other communities by 2050. It found the cost will likely climb into the billions. The report was put together by the Ohio Environmental Council, Power a Clean Future in Ohio, and the Scioto Analysis. A full copy of it can be found here.
- Gem City Black Business Month
(WYSO) - Gem City Black Business Month returns beginning on August 1. The month will feature over 20 events to celebrate and strengthen Black businesses in the Greater Dayton area. Black Business Month started nationally in 2004 as an effort to bring attention and action to the needs of more than two million Black-owned businesses in America. This will be the second year of Gem City Black Business Month. Some local highlights include a Black Business Expo, Cultural Capital and Resource Community Fair, and the Dayton African-American Cultural Festival. These and other events are listed under the Events tab on the LaunchDayton website.