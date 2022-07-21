WYSO Morning News Update: Black Business Month begins August 1

Sherrod Brown on workers in extreme heat

Scientists say with climate change, extreme weather will become more common. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says he wants to make sure workers who are exposed to the elements are protected. He is proposing legislation to require companies to provide water and air conditioned breaks for their employees. That would include farm and construction workers and people who work in factories that get really hot in the summer. "Heat is the leading cause of death among all weather related workplace hazards. Some 70,000 workers have been seriously injured because of heat exposure on the job." Brown says versions of the Heat Illness and Fatality Prevention Act are in the house and Senate. It doesn't have a Republican co-sponsor.