Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: Huber Heights pauses contentious City Manager search

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published July 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
Huber Heights has seen tax revenues decline since the Recession.
Lewis Wallace
/
WYSO

Your WYSO Evening News Update for July 21, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:

  • Body found in Great Miami identified 
    (Dayton Daily News) A body found in the Great Miami River last week has been identified as 40-year-old Triena Wolford. She was identified by her sister. Authorities are still investigating the nature of the death.
  • DPS academic achievement improving
    (WYSO) Dayton Public Schools' students are returning to pre-pandemic levels of academic achievement. That’s according to the district's latest internal testing. The largest gains were seen in kindergarten through third grade.
  • Huber Heights City Manager search on pause
    (Dayton Daily News) The search for a new City Manager in Huber Heights is on hold. Council member Mark Campbell suggested a “cooling-off period” for the search after months of in-fighting. Huber Height’s last permanent city manager resigned in March 2021. Since then, several candidates were selected as finalists for the job, but none of them received the needed number of votes from the Council to be appointed.
  • Ohio’s “Conscience Clause”
    (Statehouse News Bureau) Ohio’s new abortion law bans the procedure after about six weeks when fetal heart activity can be detected. But another Ohio law can also be used to deny abortion services.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
