WYSO Evening News Update: Huber Heights pauses contentious City Manager search
Your WYSO Evening News Update for July 21, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:
- Body found in Great Miami identified
(Dayton Daily News) A body found in the Great Miami River last week has been identified as 40-year-old Triena Wolford. She was identified by her sister. Authorities are still investigating the nature of the death.
- DPS academic achievement improving
(WYSO) Dayton Public Schools' students are returning to pre-pandemic levels of academic achievement. That’s according to the district's latest internal testing. The largest gains were seen in kindergarten through third grade.
- Huber Heights City Manager search on pause
(Dayton Daily News) The search for a new City Manager in Huber Heights is on hold. Council member Mark Campbell suggested a “cooling-off period” for the search after months of in-fighting. Huber Height’s last permanent city manager resigned in March 2021. Since then, several candidates were selected as finalists for the job, but none of them received the needed number of votes from the Council to be appointed.
- Ohio’s “Conscience Clause”
(Statehouse News Bureau) Ohio’s new abortion law bans the procedure after about six weeks when fetal heart activity can be detected. But another Ohio law can also be used to deny abortion services.