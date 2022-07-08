© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Akron reissues downtown curfew as protests over Jayland Walker's death continue

WKSU | By Anna Huntsman
Published July 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
Akron has announced a new curfew going into effect Thursday night.
City of Akron/Google Maps
Akron has announced a new curfew going into effect Thursday night.

The city of Akron has reissued its downtown curfew order, taking effect Thursday at 10 p.m., according to a statement from Mayor Dan Horrigan’s office.

The curfew will last from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the city issues a separate order lifting it.

The order comes as protests over the death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker have continued in the downtown area as well as other neighborhoods.

Walker was shot and killed by police after a car and foot chase June 27.

Some downtown Akron businesses have boarded up windows as a precaution due to ongoing protests over the death of Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by Akron Police.
Jack Helbig
/
Ideastream Public Media
Some downtown Akron businesses have boarded up windows as a precaution due to ongoing protests over the death of Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by Akron Police.

Law enforcement, fire and medical personnel are exempt from the order, as well as members of the news media, according to a press release. Individuals traveling to their place of work or residence, seeking medical care, or fleeing from “dangerous circumstances” are also exempt.

The downtown curfew boundary is as follows, according to the release:

North: SR 59 (Perkins St/MLK Jr. Blvd.)

West: SR 59 (MLK Jr. Blvd.)

South: I-76/I-77

East: SR 8

The city previously issued a curfew Monday, July 4 after protests turned destructive downtown. The curfew was lifted Wednesday, July 6.

Copyright 2022 WKSU. To see more, visit WKSU.

Tags

Local and Statewide News Statewide NewsJayland WalkerAkron
Anna Huntsman