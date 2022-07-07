WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio receives $140 million for electric car charging stations

Joe Biden in Cleveland

(Ideastream) - President Joe Biden was in Cleveland Wednesday touting the American Rescue Plan as a long-sought lifeline to struggling labor pension plans. As Ideastream Public Media’s Nick Castele reports, a final rule to implement the program was released this week.

Also, the President says federal agencies are closely monitoring the police involved shooting death of Jayland Walker in Akron. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says Attorney General Dave Yost is committed to moving the investigation forward. Eight police officers remain on leave. Akron lifted their 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew Wednesday morning.