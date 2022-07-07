WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio receives $140 million for electric car charging stations
Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 07, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Likely Tornado Near Goshen
(WHIO) - A tornado reportedly touched down outside Cincinnati in Goshen Township yesterday afternoon. WHIO reports that several people were injured, although none seriously. Buildings were damaged including the local police and fire departments. The Goshen Township Administrator declared a state of emergency after the storm. Goshen is located just east of Loveland. The National Weather Service will send out teams today to survey the damage and determine how strong the tornado was… and determine its path.
- Yellow Springs 'Plan B Tree'
(WYSO) - After the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some Yellow Springs residents reached out to the Yellow Springs Pharmacy. They were worried about access to birth control. Now, the pharmacy has a solution.
Joe Biden in Cleveland
(Ideastream) - President Joe Biden was in Cleveland Wednesday touting the American Rescue Plan as a long-sought lifeline to struggling labor pension plans. As Ideastream Public Media’s Nick Castele reports, a final rule to implement the program was released this week.
Also, the President says federal agencies are closely monitoring the police involved shooting death of Jayland Walker in Akron. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says Attorney General Dave Yost is committed to moving the investigation forward. Eight police officers remain on leave. Akron lifted their 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew Wednesday morning.
- Ohio State Fair security measures
(WBNS) The Ohio State Fair will have a large number of troopers on duty. WBNS-TV reports that the state patrol won’t share any security changes after the Independence Day Parade shooting in Illinois. But the patrol said the goal is for there to be a trooper everywhere you look while at the fair. Also, bags will be searched. And attendees must pass through a metal detector. Guns won’t be permitted in any buildings or where alcohol is served. The fair opens next month for the first time since the pandemic started two years ago.
- Electric car charging stations for Ohio interstates
(WYSO) - Ohio will receive $140 million to put electric car charging stations along interstates. In the midst of high gas prices, the Miami Valley has seen an increase in electric car owners. Tim Benford is the president of Drive Electric Dayton. It’s an organization that advocates for renewable energy. He says it's important for the number of charging stations to match the demand for elective vehicles. Level-two charging stations are the most commonly used and require up to 240 volts. "There's going to be more businesses that realize that if we want to attract the type of customer that is driving electric, we're going to have to consider putting in a level two charger," Benford said. Currently, several charging stations are in the area including Oakwood, Dayton, and Centerville.