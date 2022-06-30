WYSO Morning News Update: Redistricting, HBCU news, and air quality alerts for Thursday
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 28, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Air Quality Alert issued: An air quality alert has been issued for Thursday for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties. Temperatures are likely to be in the low 90s with light winds and sunny skies. These conditions may lead to elevated air pollution levels. The conditions could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as older adults, children, and anyone with respiratory or cardiac diseases. They should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick-relief medicine handy. Take action to reduce air pollution that includes avoid driving, fill up gas tanks after 8 p.m., and limit the use of gas-powered equipment such as lawnmowers.
From the Ohio Statehouse: The landmark Supreme Court decision recognizing the legality of same-sex marriage in the U.S. came down just over seven years ago. But that case came up in the court’s ruling last week striking down a constitutional right to abortion. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler spoke to the Ohio man behind that case establishing marriage equality and learned he is worried.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley says she’ll support a proposed constitutional amendment to guarantee abortion rights. Incumbent Republican Mike DeWine has told groups that oppose abortion rights that he’ll do all he can to stop abortion in Ohio. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, there are a lot of questions as to exactly what each candidate will support.
- Air Force partners with HBCUs: The Air Force is partnering with Historically Black Colleges and Universities on a Research Center Initiative. The goal is to combat historical inequities that have prevented talented Black scientists and engineers from working in national defense. WYSO’s Claire Myree has more.
- 10 charged with distributing bulk drugs: Ten people, including five from Springfield, have been arrested as part of major federal drug bust on Wednesday morning. Federal agents seized more than 210 pounds of narcotics, including 115,000 fentanyl-laced pills. They also confiscated more than $500,000 in cash, seven guns and four cars. It’s believed to be the largest single fentanyl seizure in this part of Ohio. The bust stems from an earlier arrest of a California man accused of transporting the large amount of drugs from California to Columbus in a semi truck.