WYSO Morning News Update: Redistricting, HBCU news, and air quality alerts for Thursday

From the Ohio Statehouse: The landmark Supreme Court decision recognizing the legality of same-sex marriage in the U.S. came down just over seven years ago. But that case came up in the court’s ruling last week striking down a constitutional right to abortion. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler spoke to the Ohio man behind that case establishing marriage equality and learned he is worried.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley says she’ll support a proposed constitutional amendment to guarantee abortion rights. Incumbent Republican Mike DeWine has told groups that oppose abortion rights that he’ll do all he can to stop abortion in Ohio. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, there are a lot of questions as to exactly what each candidate will support.

