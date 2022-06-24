© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio Governor pushes back on gas tax suspensions

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Jerry Kenney
Published June 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 23, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • DeWine on gas tax suspensions
    (TON) Republican Governor Mike DeWine is pushing back against a proposal to suspend the federal gas tax and a request for states to follow suit with their own gas tax holiday. DeWine says doing so would force Ohio to put major road construction projects, like Cincinnati's Brent Spence Bridge, on hold. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
  • Overdose Alert System activated
    (WYSO) The Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team unveiled a text alert system Thursday. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports that anyone in the county can now get an alert on their phone if there is a surge in drug overdoses.
  • Intel factory put on pause
    (WOSU) Intel has indefinitely delayed a groundbreaking ceremony for its $20 billion semiconductor factory in New Albany. WOSU’s Tyler Thompson reports, the company blames inaction in Congress for the delay.
  • Child and infant vaccinations
    (WYSO) Antioch College will hold its first in-person commencement since 2019 this Saturday at 10 am. This year’s speaker is Emmet Schelling. He’s the Executive Director of the Transgender Education Network of Texas–an organization that focuses on promoting gender-diverse equality through education. WYSO’s Claire Myree has more.

Local and Statewide News WYSO Morning News UpdateMike DeWineGas TaxOverdosesAntioch College
