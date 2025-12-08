Justina Clear on the joys, challenges and puzzles of songwriting

Songwriter. Singer. Business owner. Dayton based artist Justina Clear does several things, and according to WYSO music contributor Greg Simms Jr., she does all of them very well. Simms recently spoke with Clear about her life, her career, and her future plans.

Greg Simms Jr.: I've listened to your singles, and the songwriting jumps out at me. It’s very witty and clever. Do you write all or most of your songs?

Justina Clear: Thank you! I’ve written all my song lyrics myself, the only time I really have a writing partner is if I’m doing a collaboration with another artist. I’ve always identified as a songwriter who luckily has a strong enough voice to sing my own songs, but my passion is in the writing. I love wordplay and metaphors, I love strategically setting in rhymes that aren’t the main attraction of the piece, a song is a math equation to be solved in my mind. There are different methods to get to the answer, but solving that equation in a fun, intelligible way brings me the most joy.

Simms: It seems that most of your music is R&B or R&B adjacent. Is that your favorite genre to sing? And if so, why?

Clear: My sound has definitely evolved over my years of experimenting with my art. In my adolescence I was drawn to voices like Etta James, Otis Redding, Bonnie Raitt, Jeff Buckley etc. I’ve always loved that soulful, provocative singing. When I started out writing music, I did a lot of soulful folk music. Lots of room for vocal swells and the dynamics tell the story. After writing music for over ten years, I wanted to challenge myself. Can I write fun pop music? So in my exploration, it just felt natural to combine that initial soulful influence with pop beats and lyrical structure.

Simms: The topics of your songs seem very relatable. Heartbreak, self esteem, empowerment. Are these your favorite themes to tackle?

Clear: Absolutely, the human experience is one of the most magical and fascinating topics to cover. My music has become snapshots of my life. It helps me make sense of what I’m going through in a way I couldn’t do in just thoughts. I think a lot of artists in the mainstream make music for external reasons; to sell, to be validated, to be famous etc but I think the artists that have become timeless speak to the internal, the human condition that we’re all subjected to.

Simms: What are you currently working on/promoting?

Clear: I’ve got lots in the works! I am planning on releasing my next single in January and this spring I’ll be releasing my first ever EP. It’s titled Alchemy and it’s a project I wrote years ago and I’ve just now circled back to, it’s 3 songs, with poetry sandwiching it. It’s interesting because I wrote this project when my life was in complete disarray, just months before I became pregnant. Now my son is 3 years old and looking back on that project, it was my prayer, my manifestation. With themes of self reflection, soulmate connections and the connection between us and the universe at large, it’s so hopeful. It celebrates the magic in the mundane, the magic that is being alive. And to have written that when I felt none of that, that is the true definition of Alchemy. I’m so excited to share it.

Simms: Will you be performing live in the near future?

Clear: Yes, I will! My business partner, Samuri West, and I operate Samuri Sound Studios downtown and we are currently setting up a calendar for the year so prepare to be sick of us! We’re so excited to not only have a space to share and connect with our community, we’re looking forward to providing a fresh opportunity for other artists in Dayton as well.

Simms: It feels like you want to connect to your listeners. In a nutshell, what do you want to tell them?

Clear: If I can do it, you can do it. There’s nothing that sets me apart from them. My audience is just people like me; people working, caring for families, grinding to have a good life. Please don’t forget your reason. I’ve wanted to sing my own songs since I was a little girl, so I will do that however I can. If it resonates and I’m able to provide a life for my family through it, that’s just a bonus. But I will always make music because it’s simply who I am. Honor who you are, no matter your age.

Simms: What are your future plans, professionally?

Clear: I want to continue to expand my own catalog, but my ultimate dream would be to become a songwriter for hire. I shine and come alive in the back room. I love to create and collaborate, I love to bring a vision to life regardless of if it’s mine or not. I want to be the person someone calls when they want a hit.

