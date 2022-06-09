WYSO Morning News Update: Severe weather and tornado causes major damage in several counties
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 9, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Severe storms, tornadoes hit area
(WYSO) - The National Weather Service confirms the touchdown of a tornado as severe storms moved through our area yesterday afternoon. The tornado touched down in Miami County around 6 p.m. near West Milton and Tipp City. A Meijer Distribution facility in Tipp City was damaged yesterday evening. The Weather Service believes other reports of damage from yesterday’s storms may have been caused by tornadoes. They will send out survey teams today to assess the damage. Local media outlets report storm damage in Springfield and other areas in Miami, Darke, Preble, and Clark counties. Tornado warnings were also issued for parts of Montgomery, Warren, Clinton, and Greene counties yesterday. If you experienced damage from yesterday’s storms, you are asked to contact the National Weather Service via social media, or by calling 937-383-0031.
- Law prohibits religious apparel bans while competing
(WYSO) - A new state law makes it illegal for Ohio schools to ban or obstruct student athletes from wearing religious apparel – such as hijabs while competing. Governor Mike Dewine (R-OH) signed the bill late last month. It applies to all public and private schools across the state.
- No charges for Springfield cop
(WYSO) - No criminal charges will be filed against a Springfield police officer in the death of Eric Cole. Cole was lying in the street last year when Officer Amanda Rosales ran him over with her police car when responding to an emergency call. According to the Montgomery County coroner's office, Cole died from the blunt force trauma of being run over, not from the gunshot wound he sustained earlier in the evening. Officers didn’t inform paramedics that Cole had been run over by a car. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says an emergency scene like this can be chaotic.
- Moraine children summer food assistance
(WYSO) - The City of Moraine will provide free meals to children during the summer months. The City’s Meet Up and Eat Up program will provide a free meal to anyone age 18 and under. There is no income requirement and registration is not needed. The free lunchtime meals are available Monday through Friday from now until July 29 at Ora Everetts Park, Pinnacle Park, Wax Park and Lehigh Park. It’s part of the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. More information on Moraine’s Meet Up and Eat up is on the city’s website.
- Clark State Juneteenth celebration
(WYSO) - Clark State College will host several community activities to celebrate Juneteenth, the new federal holiday that marks when slaves in Texas learned they had been freed. Dale Henry, president of the Gammon House in Springfield, will talk about the House’s role in the Underground Railroad on Monday, June 13 at 1:00 p.m.. The Springfield college also will host a Bid Whist tournament on Saturday, June 18. The game returns after being canceled for the past few years because of the pandemic. Other events sponsored by Clark State include a 5K run / walk, prayer breakfast, and Fatherfest celebration. More information on these events can be found on Clark State’s website.