WYSO Morning News Update: Cussing out a judge can no longer add time to prison sentence in Ohio
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 8, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Erin Merryn testifies for Erins Law
(Statehouse News Bureau) - The Ohio Senate committee on education policy heard testimony from a survivor who has made it her life’s work to tour the country and put an end to child sexual abuse. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Darke County Helicopter crash
(Dayton Daily News) - One person has died and another is in critical condition after a fiery helicopter crash near Greenville on Tuesday. The Dayton Daily News reports that Darke County deputies found two people trapped in the burning helicopter following 911 calls. Deputies working with bystanders managed to pull out one passenger - identified as 34-year-old Charles Zimmer. He was treated by EMS on the scene and transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital with life threatening injuries. The second occupant - Krista Zimmer, age 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will handle the investigation.
- Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Dayton program
(WYSO) - This year's graduating class from the Leadership Dayton program was announced this week. The class is made up of 44 business professionals from a variety of industries. Leadership Dayton is a 10-month program run by the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. The program educates business professionals about how to deal with local challenges and how to give back to the Dayton community. Holly Allen is with the Chamber. “The idea is to give these business leaders a well-rounded look at our community and a really truthful and transparent look at the community," Allen said. "So then they can plug in their skills and look for opportunities to get involved and give back and make this a better place to live.” The application process for the 2023 cohort will begin this fall.
- Increase in Airfare
(WYSO) - A study by CheapAir.com found that Dayton had the largest increase in airfare prices in the country in the last year. Those flying out of Cox-Dayton International Airport in 2022 can expect to pay 42 percent more on domestic flights than in 2021. Experts say this is because smaller airports have been hit the hardest by price increases from inflation.
- Fireworks ban
(WYSO) - Some cities in the Miami Valley have banned fireworks from being set off on private properties. Ohio now allows consumer-grade fireworks to be set off on private property starting on July first. But cities can choose to opt out. Those cities include Dayton, Beavercreek, Germantown, Oakwood and Fairborn. The ban in those cities does not include public fireworks shows.
- Cussing at judges is ok. Apparently.
(WYSO) - The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that cussing out a judge can't add time to your prison sentence. The decision came from an appeal to a 2019 sentencing decision in the Lake County Common Pleas Court. In that case, Judge Eugene Lucci added six years to a sentence for a home invasion conviction. The extra years came after the defendant, Manson Bryant, accused the judge of being racist and swore at him while leaving the courtroom after being sentenced to 22 years. Here’s Lucci in 2019: “The defendant has shown me that he has no remorse whatsoever and therefore the court determines that maximum imprisonment is needed.” The extra six years were taken off of Bryant’s sentence by the Ohio Supreme Court. The Court did say that angry, disrespectful outbursts toward a judge can lead to a contempt of court charge.