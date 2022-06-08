The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce shows off their 2022 Leadership Dayton graduating class

Leadership Dayton is a 10-month program for local business leaders run by the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. It focuses on educating business professionals about challenges facing the community and how they can give back.

This year's graduating class from the program is made up of 44 local business professionals from a variety of industries.

Holly Allen is the vice president of marketing and communications for the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. She’s also a 2016 graduate of Leadership Dayton.

She says the program helps participants become more connected to their community.

“As the Chamber of Commerce, we represent the employers and the businesses,” Allen said. “We’re always asking ourselves how we can help organizations do better business. Having business professionals who are connected to the community makes the business environment better.”

Admission into the program is competitive. Each year the organization receives about 80 applications, but only accepts less than 50 individuals. Allen says each cohort represents the diversity of the Dayton area.

Throughout the 10-month program participants dedicate a day from each month to explore a particular aspect of the Dayton area. These include topics such as local health care disparities and Dayton history.

Below is a list of the 2022 graduating class and their employers:

Stephanie Adams Taylor, Dayton Regional STEM School

Merida Allen, University of Dayton

Mark Bailey Jr., Levin Porter Architects

Jennifer Baker, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc.

Brandy Bates, CareSource

Jennifer Bonifas, Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley

Jennifer Brumby, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Raphael Carranza, Mile Two

Tonya Casey, Miami Valley Hospital

Steven Cone, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Cheli Curran

Brandi Davis-Handy, AES Ohio

Holli Davis, Day Air Credit Union, Inc.

Jocelin Dean, Sinclair Community College

Andrea Doolittle, Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS)

Caresse Drake, First Financial Bank

Kim Estess, O’Diam & Estess Law Group

Carlina Figueroa, Northwestern Mutual Dayton

Heather Finlayson, Fifth Third Bank

David Glover, Champlin Architecture

Lamonte Hall Jr., City of Dayton

Heather Harrison, WilmerHale

W. Chip Herin III, Coolidge Wall

Michael Howard, Civista Bank

Mardi Humphreys, Drone Express