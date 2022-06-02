WYSO Morning News Update: Dayton City Commissioners ask DeWine for more robust gun regulations
Your WYSO Evening News Update for June 2, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Armed school personnel bill passes Senate
(Statehouse News Bureau) — The GOP-dominated Ohio Senate has overwhelmingly passed a Republican-backed bill that seeks to set training requirements for districts that want to allow teachers, staff and volunteers to be armed in school buildings. The bill comes a week after 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in locked classrooms in an elementary school in Texas, with armed law enforcement officers standing outside.
- Dayton City Commission wants gun regulations
(WYSO) — The Dayton City Commissioners sent a letter to Governor Mike DeWine calling for stronger gun regulations last night. The commissioners say DeWine hasn't acted to reduce mass shootings since the 2019 Oregon District shooting. Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph says local politicians are limited when it comes to regulating guns.
- Miami Valley Hospital shooting
(WHIO) — A jail inmate shot a security guard at Miami Valley Hospital earlier Wednesday and then killed himself. Police say 30-year-old Brian Booth was receiving treatment in the emergency room when he stole the guard’s gun. The Dayton Daily News reports the 78-year-old security guard has died. Darrell Holderman worked for Merchants Security, which is a third-party company contracted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. ER services were temporarily rerouted but have returned to normal. The hospital president says Miami Valley is safe, and no staff were injured.
- Ohio House passes transgender athlete bill
(Statehouse News Bureau) — The Ohio House passed an amendment late Wednesday night that would prevent trans athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Dayton Peace Museum new location
(WYSO) — The International Peace Museum will open its doors today in a new location in downtown Dayton. That’s after being closed for over two years due to COVID. The museum is kicking-off its reopening with an exhibit of photographs from the Chicago Freedom Movement.