Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: Dayton City Commissioners ask DeWine for more robust gun regulations

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published June 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
Person holding a 9mm handgun
Adam Hill
/
Commissioners also called on DeWine to veto House Bill 99, which seeks to set training requirements for districts that want to allow teachers, staff and volunteers to be armed in schools.

Your WYSO Evening News Update for June 2, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • Armed school personnel bill passes Senate
    (Statehouse News Bureau) — The GOP-dominated Ohio Senate has overwhelmingly passed a Republican-backed bill that seeks to set training requirements for districts that want to allow teachers, staff and volunteers to be armed in school buildings. The bill comes a week after 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in locked classrooms in an elementary school in Texas, with armed law enforcement officers standing outside.
  • Miami Valley Hospital shooting
    (WHIO) — A jail inmate shot a security guard at Miami Valley Hospital earlier Wednesday and then killed himself. Police say 30-year-old Brian Booth was receiving treatment in the emergency room when he stole the guard’s gun. The Dayton Daily News reports the 78-year-old security guard has died. Darrell Holderman worked for Merchants Security, which is a third-party company contracted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. ER services were temporarily rerouted but have returned to normal. The hospital president says Miami Valley is safe, and no staff were injured.
  • Ohio House passes transgender athlete bill
    (Statehouse News Bureau) — The Ohio House passed an amendment late Wednesday night that would prevent trans athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Local and Statewide News Government & Politics
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
