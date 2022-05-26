© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Premier Health offers convenient mammography screenings

WYSO | By Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 26, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
Mammogram
Google Creative Commons

In a press release, Premier Health announced they will be making it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening. Its mobile mammography coach travels throughout Southwest Ohio. The coach is equipped with advanced imaging equipment as well as traditional mammography technology.

The following dates and times are open for appointments in June:

  • Wednesday, June 8, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Atrium Medical Center Imaging – Grand Avenue
    4214 Grand Ave.
    Middletown, OH 45044
  • Friday, June 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton Alex Central Health Center
    5 S. Alexandersville Road
    Miamisburg, OH 45342
  • Monday, June 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Five Rivers Health Centers – Edgemont Campus
    721 Miami Chapel Road
    Dayton, OH 45417
  • Tuesday, June 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    SureCare Medical Center
    360 W. Central Ave.
    Springboro, OH 45066
  • Friday, June 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Miami Valley Hospital Imaging – Springboro
    630 N. Main St.
    Springboro, OH 45066
  • Monday, June 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Stillwater Family Care
    471 Marker Road
    Versailles, OH 45380
  • Tuesday, June 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton – Corwin Nixon Health Center
    2351 Stanley Ave.
    Dayton, OH 45404
  • Thursday, June 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Jamestown Family Medicine
    4940 Cottonville Road
    Jamestown, OH 45335

Schedule a mobile mammogram by calling (855) 887-7364. For more information about the process and locations, visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com.

