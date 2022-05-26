Premier Health offers convenient mammography screenings

In a press release, Premier Health announced they will be making it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening. Its mobile mammography coach travels throughout Southwest Ohio. The coach is equipped with advanced imaging equipment as well as traditional mammography technology.

The following dates and times are open for appointments in June:

Wednesday, June 8, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Atrium Medical Center Imaging – Grand Avenue

4214 Grand Ave.

Middletown, OH 45044

Friday, June 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton Alex Central Health Center

5 S. Alexandersville Road

Miamisburg, OH 45342

Monday, June 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Five Rivers Health Centers – Edgemont Campus

721 Miami Chapel Road

Dayton, OH 45417

Tuesday, June 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SureCare Medical Center

360 W. Central Ave.

Springboro, OH 45066

Friday, June 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Miami Valley Hospital Imaging – Springboro

630 N. Main St.

Springboro, OH 45066

Monday, June 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stillwater Family Care

471 Marker Road

Versailles, OH 45380

Tuesday, June 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton – Corwin Nixon Health Center

2351 Stanley Ave.

Dayton, OH 45404

Thursday, June 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jamestown Family Medicine

4940 Cottonville Road

Jamestown, OH 45335

Schedule a mobile mammogram by calling (855) 887-7364. For more information about the process and locations, visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com.