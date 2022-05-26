Premier Health offers convenient mammography screenings
In a press release, Premier Health announced they will be making it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening. Its mobile mammography coach travels throughout Southwest Ohio. The coach is equipped with advanced imaging equipment as well as traditional mammography technology.
The following dates and times are open for appointments in June:
- Wednesday, June 8, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Atrium Medical Center Imaging – Grand Avenue
4214 Grand Ave.
Middletown, OH 45044
- Friday, June 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton Alex Central Health Center
5 S. Alexandersville Road
Miamisburg, OH 45342
- Monday, June 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Five Rivers Health Centers – Edgemont Campus
721 Miami Chapel Road
Dayton, OH 45417
- Tuesday, June 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SureCare Medical Center
360 W. Central Ave.
Springboro, OH 45066
- Friday, June 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Miami Valley Hospital Imaging – Springboro
630 N. Main St.
Springboro, OH 45066
- Monday, June 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Stillwater Family Care
471 Marker Road
Versailles, OH 45380
- Tuesday, June 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton – Corwin Nixon Health Center
2351 Stanley Ave.
Dayton, OH 45404
- Thursday, June 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jamestown Family Medicine
4940 Cottonville Road
Jamestown, OH 45335
Schedule a mobile mammogram by calling (855) 887-7364. For more information about the process and locations, visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com.