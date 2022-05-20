WYSO Evening News Update: Senior Women's Open returns to Dayton; Lawmaker wants to block jurors from attending trial remotely

Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 20, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:

Trigger bill in Senate

(Statehouse News Bureau) — A House bill that would immediately ban abortion in Ohio has had two hearings. But there has yet to be any action on a similar bill in the Senate. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports the Senate president says he supports such a ban but wants to take a more measured approach.

House lawmaker files resolution to block remote civil trials

(WYSO) — State representative Brian Stewart from Pickaway County filed a resolution to block a proposal by the Ohio Supreme Court that would allow jurors in civil trials to participate remotely. He says jurors need to be physically present in order to effectively observe court proceedings. Stewart has collected more than 20 co-sponsors for his resolution. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has also voiced his support for it. Jurors in civil trials were allowed to participate remotely during the pandemic.

Ohio House ARPA COVID relief funds

(Statehouse News Bureau) — The Ohio Senate is expected to take up a vote on a second round of hundreds of millions in federal COVID relief funds after the measure passed out of the House. Lawmakers say these are additional dollars that can help smaller communities. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

The U.S. Senior Women's Open is coming to Dayton in August

(WYSO) — The national golf tournament is for professional players 45 and older. Jeff Mims Jr. is the Mayor of Dayton. He spoke at this week’s City Commission meeting about the upcoming event. “This event is new for us and it brings a tremendous amount of money into this community," Mims said. The tournament is estimated to bring $10 to $12 million dollars in economic activity to the city. It will be played at the NCR country club in Kettering.

Dayton City Commission

(WYSO) — The Dayton City Commission approved an emergency ordinance this week. It will allow Five Rivers MetroParks to purchase and rehabilitate city land that was hit by the 2019 Dayton tornadoes. That’s so long as state grant money is secured by Fiver Rivers to convert the property into a park. Shenise Turner-Sloss is a Dayton City Commissioner. She says the rehabilitation of the property is a priority. “That is being declared as an emergency just to clean up a lot of the debris from the tornado, Turner-Sloss" stated. An apartment complex on the property was damaged beyond repair by the tornadoes. Another part of the property used to be a tree nursery. The land being transferred to the Metroparks from the city is about 60 acres in total.