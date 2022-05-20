© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: Senior Women's Open returns to Dayton; Lawmaker wants to block jurors from attending trial remotely

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 20, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT
Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 20, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:

Trigger bill in Senate
(Statehouse News Bureau) — A House bill that would immediately ban abortion in Ohio has had two hearings. But there has yet to be any action on a similar bill in the Senate. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports the Senate president says he supports such a ban but wants to take a more measured approach.

House lawmaker files resolution to block remote civil trials
(WYSO) — State representative Brian Stewart from Pickaway County filed a resolution to block a proposal by the Ohio Supreme Court that would allow jurors in civil trials to participate remotely. He says jurors need to be physically present in order to effectively observe court proceedings. Stewart has collected more than 20 co-sponsors for his resolution. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has also voiced his support for it. Jurors in civil trials were allowed to participate remotely during the pandemic.

Ohio House ARPA COVID relief funds
(Statehouse News Bureau) — The Ohio Senate is expected to take up a vote on a second round of hundreds of millions in federal COVID relief funds after the measure passed out of the House. Lawmakers say these are additional dollars that can help smaller communities. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

The U.S. Senior Women's Open is coming to Dayton in August
(WYSO) — The national golf tournament is for professional players 45 and older. Jeff Mims Jr. is the Mayor of Dayton. He spoke at this week’s City Commission meeting about the upcoming event. “This event is new for us and it brings a tremendous amount of money into this community," Mims said. The tournament is estimated to bring $10 to $12 million dollars in economic activity to the city. It will be played at the NCR country club in Kettering.

Dayton City Commission
(WYSO) — The Dayton City Commission approved an emergency ordinance this week. It will allow Five Rivers MetroParks to purchase and rehabilitate city land that was hit by the 2019 Dayton tornadoes. That’s so long as state grant money is secured by Fiver Rivers to convert the property into a park. Shenise Turner-Sloss is a Dayton City Commissioner. She says the rehabilitation of the property is a priority. “That is being declared as an emergency just to clean up a lot of the debris from the tornado, Turner-Sloss" stated. An apartment complex on the property was damaged beyond repair by the tornadoes. Another part of the property used to be a tree nursery. The land being transferred to the Metroparks from the city is about 60 acres in total.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
