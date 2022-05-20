Survivor of the 2019 Oregon District mass shooting visits Buffalo

Dion Green is a survivor of the 2019 Oregon District shooting in Dayton. He’s currently in Buffalo, New York offering support to families and friends of the victims of a recent shooting, where a gunman opened fire in a grocery store – killing ten people and injuring three others. Officials believe that the shooting was racially motivated.

Green says he knew his experience and perspective would allow him to provide unique help.

“When I heard about this shooting, it took me back to that terrible day in 2019,” said Green. “I’ve told everyone I’ve spoken to that they can call me anytime. I want to be there as a resource for them.”

Green emphasizes that the healing journey can be different for everyone, so it’s important to allow people to grieve in their own way, on their own time. He says he knows how it feels to be pressured and overwhelmed by those trying to help.

“Sometimes the best thing to say is nothing,” said Greene. “ A lot of times people say things out of their best interest, but they say the wrong thing at the wrong time.”

After the death of his father, Green founded the FUDGE foundation. The organization specializes in helping those directly impacted by mass shootings and other forms of violence.

Green has also published a memoir, titled Untitled Act of God/Act of Man. It shares his story of tragedy, resilience, and community engagement.