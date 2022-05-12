WYSO Evening News Update: Ohioans worry about baby formula shortage; Ohio bail reform gains traction
Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 12, 2022 with Jerry Kenney:
National baby formula shortage
(Statehouse News Bureau) — The nationwide shortage of baby formula is stressing families out. But none are as worried as families who depend on public assistance to pay for it.
- Bail reform measures in motion
(Statehouse News Bureau) — A proposed statewide ballot issue to change Ohio's constitutional laws on bail is gaining momentum. The resolution is moving as lawmakers consider other changes to the pre-trial detentions system.
- Crime lab Gets $1M state grant
(Dayton Daily News) — The Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab received a $1 million state grant to update its equipment. Officials say the grant will be used to buy rapid DNA identification technology, create a new technician position, and improve the hardware and software used in the lab. The lab works with law enforcement throughout the Miami Valley. It investigates thousands of cases a year, and is also responsible for toxicologies, testing drugs, and DNA analysis. The grant is part of the larger $10 million dollar Ohio Crime Lab Efficiency Program.
- AES Ohio wants more time to restore power during outages
(Dayton Daily News) — Dayton utility company AES Ohio wants to update its service reliability standards to give itself more time to restore power during outages. The company filed the request for the change with Ohio’s Public Utilities Commission this week. Representatives from the company say they requested the change because the current standards are outdated. The Ohio Consumers’ Council, a consumer advocacy office, opposes the proposed change.